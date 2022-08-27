DEGHA CALLS FOR RESHUFFLES TO CABINET

By Michael Kaluba

Alleged inefficiency in some operations within some ministries has prompted the Democratic Governance and Human Rights Advocates-DEGHA- to call for reshuffles to the current cabinet.

DEGHA National Coordinator Gerald Mutelo Tells Phoenix News that President Hakainde Hichilema should consider re-assigning Information And Broadcasting Minister Chushi Kasanda and replace her with Cornelius Mweetwa because her ministry has been inefficient since she was appointed.

Mr. Mutelo is also of the view that The Ministry Of Mines needs to be realigned with much more needed to be done to put the mining sector back on track while the ministry of Small And Medium Enterprises-SME needs change too as it has been dormant since it was created.

He argues that the ministry’s presence has not been felt so far as creating jobs and providing access for small businesses to Constituency Development Fund-CDF and other government projects.

The DEGHA National Coordinator has however pointed to the Ministry Of Local Government as among the best performing ministries under Garry Nkombo.

