‘Degrading treatment’: Brazil expressed concern over deported citizens

Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s remarks on respecting the dignity of Colombians came after Brazil’s foreign office (Itamaraty) said its citizens returning on US deportation flights had experienced “degrading treatment”.

They said individuals deported to Brazil had had their wrists and ankles handcuffed for the duration of the flight.

The “indiscriminate” use of handcuffs and chains violated the terms of agreement between the two countries, Itamaraty said.

The flight was administered by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Brazil’s foreign office said.