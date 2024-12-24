DELAY IN OPENING OF SCHOOL FOR SELECTED GRADES EXPLAINED.

These are the grades that will open schools on Monday, 10th February 2025:

1. Early Childhood Education – ECE (Level 1).

2. Grade 1 in the Primary Education section and

3. Form 1 (Formerly Grade 😎 in the Secondary Education section.

The rest of the Grades, including the Grade 10 learners will open on Monday 13th January 2025.

The delay in the opening of schools for the affected grades will allow the Ministry of Education and partners, to have enough time to print and distribute the teaching and learning materials, and orient the teachers of the affected levels, for smooth implementation of the 2023 Zambia Education Curriculum;

IMPLEMENTATION OF THE 2023 ZAMBIA EDUCATION CURRICULUM FRAMEWORK

1. The Grade 9 examination of 2025 will be the last.

2. The Grade 6 and Grade 7 learners will write the Primary School Leaving examination together in 2028.

3. The Grade 6 will write the examination based on the 2023 Zambia Education Curriculum, while the Grade 7 will write the examination based on the 2013 Zambia Education Curriculum.

4. The Form 4 and Grade 12 Learners will write the School Certificate Examination together in 2028.

5. The Form 4 will write the examination based on the 2023 Zambia Education Curriculum while the Grade 12 will write the examination based on the 2013 Zambia Education Curriculum.

6. The 2013 Zambia Education Curriculum will be phased out after the 2028.