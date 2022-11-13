DELAYED PROSECUTION OF ALLEGED ABDUCTORS RILES SOME PARENTS

By Joan Musabila

Some of the parents of the 11 women and 2 girls who were rescued by police in a Chalala House area from their abductors have expressed concerns over delay to have the suspects appear in court.

The unhappy parents have told Diamond News that they have not received any update on when the case will be taken before a Magistrate or Judge.

They further state that the sluggish process has cast a wave of neglect in them especially the victims that want closure in a matter that has left lifelong physical and mental scars.

Besides the delay the families share the financial burden they have to endure to facilitate medical treatment for their children that still need healthcare.

Meanwhile, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has urged aggrieved parents to exercise patience because the case is still under active investigations.