DELAYS ON E-NAPSA PLATFORM FRUSTRATING CITIZENS TRYING TO ACCESS THE 20 PERCENT PARTIAL WITHDRAWAL

Some citizens that are trying to access their National Pensions Scheme Authority-NAPSA 20 percent partial withdrawal are frustrated with delays on the E-NAPSA platform that has proved challenging for some to use to verify details.

The citizens have complained that the system has repeatedly failed to recognize their identity and contact details despite NAPSA sending them monthly contribution updates through Short Message Service-SMS and e-mail while attempts to verify particulars have gone without response beyond the 1 business day as stated in the prompter that the system has been responding with.

The affected individuals who reached out to Phoenix News but chose to remain anonymous say the process is cumbersome while some are stuck at various levels of the prompters with little knowledge of how to proceed especially employment history and mobile number verification.

And another group of individuals that opted to physically visit the NAPSA offices in Kitwe after failing to complete the online system, have complained of further delays due to the slow pace at which queues are being cleared, leaving them to be on the queue over a day or two before getting assistance.

However, NAPSA on Monday announced that it had paid out over K97 million for over 2370 claims and has continued encouraging members to sign-up and update their details to access the pre-retirement lump sum benefit and other NAPSA services online as opposed to queuing up at offices to access their money.

