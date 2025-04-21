DELIVERY ON PROMISES: UPND GOVERNMENT DEFIES THE NAYSAYERS



By Timmy



Emmanuel Mwamba’s recent article questioning the UPND government’s achievements is a classic case of opposition cynicism. However, the facts speak for themselves: the UPND government has delivered over 90% of its campaign promises.



While Mwamba and others might be frustrated, well-meaning Zambians can see the progress. It’s amusing that Mwamba, who remained silent on critical issues while in government, is now vocal in opposition. We welcome alternative solutions to national challenges.



The UPND government’s track record is clear. We’ve taken concrete steps to address the nation’s problems. Broken promises and abandoned pledges are not part of our lexicon.



A question for Emmanuel Mwamba: Why the silence while in government, and why the sudden criticism now? Can you offer constructive solutions or is it just opposition for opposition’s sake?



The people have seen the progress. We invite all Zambians to judge our achievements for themselves. What do you think about the UPND government’s delivery on promises? Share your thoughts!-WAGON MEDIA