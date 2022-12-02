DEMANDING WORK EXPERIENCE FROM GRADUATES UNFAIR – MINISTER

Youth, Sports and Arts Minister, ELVIS NKANDU has described as UNFAIR, the work experience requirement, when people are being employed.

Mr. NKANDU says this disadvantages young people, who graduate with no work experience, and has called for the abolishment of the requirement.

He has implored Members of Parliament to join him and start advocating the removal of the requirement.

The Minister has wondered how youths will gain experience when they are not given an opportunity to work after graduating from Colleges and Universities.

Mr. NKANDU was speaking in Mufumbwe, North-Western province, when he graced the 3rd graduation for Mufumbwe Youth Resource Centre.