Demba Ba describes Argentina as ‘an asylum for former Nazis on the run’

Former Chelsea striker, Demba Ba has described Argentina as ‘an asylum for former Nazis on the run’ while reacting to the Argentina racism row.

Chelsea midfielder, Enzo Fernandez is at the centre of a scandal after he posted a video on social media of him and his team-mates chanting a song against French footballers which include’ racist and discriminatory language’.

Fernandez is now facing sanctions from the Premier League, while Chelsea is conducting an internal disciplinary procedure.

Now, Ba, who was born in France has criticized the South American nation, posting on X: ‘Argentina, land of asylum for former Nazis on the run. From 1945, Peron hosted war criminals. And it surprises you…’

It comes after Argentina’s deputy sports minister was fired for suggesting that Lionel Messi apologise for the video.

Fernandez has received widespread condemnation for offesive chant, including from his team-mates at Chelsea such as Wesley Fofana – who described it as ‘uninhibited racism’.

Fofana’s Chelsea compatriots including Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, and Lesley Ugochukwu have since unfollowed Fernandez on Instagram.