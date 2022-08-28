PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 28, 2022

DEMOCRACY FLOURISHING UNDER NEW DAWN – ACTIVIST

Development Activist Chanda Mulenga has observed that the formation of a new political party by former UPND Alliance partner Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) is a demonstration that democracy is alive under President Hakainde Hichilema’s Government.

Mr. Mulenga, a Former UPND National Youth Chairman for Mobilisation, said the move is important as the New Dawn Government wanted a strong opposition that can hold Government accountable.

The Activist was confident that the situation would improve further especially that the New Dawn Government had committed to reviewing the Public Order Act (POA).

He remarked that the Head of State’s leadership style had seen him get elected as incoming Deputy Chairperson of the SADC organ on Politics, Defence and Security at the just ended 42nd Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State.

Lusaka Lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube a few days ago launched a political party called ‘Zambia Must Prosper’, with a call for a change of mindset among youths.