DEMOCRACY HAS WON, CONGRATULATIONS TO PF – HH
President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) has described the results of Luangwa mayoral by-election won by PF as a reflection of democracy.
And President Hichilema has since congratulated the PF for winning the local government seat and urges his Supporters not to give up.
In a message posted on his Facebook page, President Hichilema wrote:
Congratulations to the Patriotic Front for retaining the Luangwa Council Chairmanship by election. This is a democracy that offers two faces of the coin; a triumph or a loss.
A losing athlete will get an opportunity to ask tough questions and most importantly will embark on a rigorous training regime promising a better performance in the next competition.
That so much anxiety has been expressed by alot of our supporters over the result regarding a Council by election, is a testament of how the quality of our democracy has grown. It also underscores the view that every election at every level is important.
To our supporters, don’t despair, vala jombo and go and sell our party and its programmes to the outermost parts of our country. At the end of it all, democracy has won.
God bless you all and may He bless the Republic of Zambia.
Hakainde Hichilema
President of the Republic of Zambia.
Efilanda Kateka ifi, this is real presidential material, presidential speech and presidential posture, not ilya type yaingilile pawindow.
I remember Edgar Chagwa Lungu congratulating UPND whenever it won elections. Oh, sorry, it was in another universe.
You can tell from the President’s tone that there is no malice at all. He is speaking something from the bottom of his heart unlike the other people who rush to condemn and blame everything and anything all the time. This is a sign of good quality Presidential material.
Real leadership qualities exhibited. Thank you Ba Kateka. That’s Double H for you. Hard to keep down.
You have brought politics to the big league. It will take some time for this to sink in Ba some of us buga life click.
Do you See this great example Ba neighbour, it’s not a do or die panga life afair. Ikona man!!
Democracy has won indeed, but UPND has lost. Mr President what I see is that UPND had a tail as its branches, but upon entering into government that tail was shed of and no more tail is growing, branches are the blood of the party and if they stop flowing a clot will result.
Branches do not exist on the basis of charity, when they spend their time mobilizing, they have to be appreciated in one way or another, if their time is not noticed by way of incentive, those branches will die away, this is one area in which UPND is sliding back and if nothing is done to change the tide it will not end good.
PF can only get worse, if a miracle happened and they somehow came back to power, the very next day everything that has been achieved so far will be reversed, cadres will land back more ruthless than before, and we shall blame it on UPND inertia.