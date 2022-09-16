DEMOCRACY HAS WON, CONGRATULATIONS TO PF – HH

President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) has described the results of Luangwa mayoral by-election won by PF as a reflection of democracy.

And President Hichilema has since congratulated the PF for winning the local government seat and urges his Supporters not to give up.

In a message posted on his Facebook page, President Hichilema wrote:

Congratulations to the Patriotic Front for retaining the Luangwa Council Chairmanship by election. This is a democracy that offers two faces of the coin; a triumph or a loss.

A losing athlete will get an opportunity to ask tough questions and most importantly will embark on a rigorous training regime promising a better performance in the next competition.

That so much anxiety has been expressed by alot of our supporters over the result regarding a Council by election, is a testament of how the quality of our democracy has grown. It also underscores the view that every election at every level is important.

To our supporters, don’t despair, vala jombo and go and sell our party and its programmes to the outermost parts of our country. At the end of it all, democracy has won.

God bless you all and may He bless the Republic of Zambia.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.