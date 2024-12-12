Democracy is not only  Democracy only if  your name is on the ballot in 2026, Dr Mutesa addresses Lungu

Democracy is not only Democracy only if name is on the ballet, Dr Mutesa addresses Lungu



With all due respect Sir, democracy is not democracy only if your name is on the ballot in 2026. It is true that politics will always taint the judiciary, which is very unfortunate, but a fact of life. It was true under your reign and is true even today.





To your successor’s credit, today’s ruling was more persuasive even to the layperson than the ones rendered during your time. What is important is that politics should not plunge the country into chaos.



My advice to you Sir, is bow out honorably while you can. You had your time and no one will ever take away the fact that you were the sixth president of this republic and many good things happened during your time. Detractors will try to paint your record as all bad, it is not all true. Good things also happened.





My advice is retreat to the lines that were drawn at the 4th president’s residence that facilitated the smooth transfer of power. Meet your brother and make peace. Graduate to the role of elder statesman. Return dignity to your office and your family. The people urging you to continue in politics are doing it from a selfish point of view. Don’t let them drag your name in the dirty. None of us is indispensable.





Zambia will go on with or without you, but your family needs you. Write your memoirs, be your brother’s special envoy and enjoy time with your grandchildren. I am telling you from a friendship of over 40 years, it is in your best interest and that of your family. Best wishes.