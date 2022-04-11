By Daily Star Reporter

Former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says that Zambia’s democracy is threatened under the UPND as he boasts that PF did exceptionally well.

Speaking when he featured on Crown TV’s “Royal Breakfast” Show today, Lusambo said the country started well with regards to the matter in question during the reign of the MMD and the PF.

The Kabushi ‘Bulldozer’ charged that things changed after last year’s elections which saw the UPND emerge victorious.

He called on President Hakainde Hichilema to do something adding that things have gone berserk.

“It is not too late, I think Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND have got a chance to change this. Whatever is happening today is not benefiting anyone, it is not benefiting the UPND, it is not benefiting the people of Zambia,” he said.

Lusambo reminded his fellow politicians that they have a limited time frame in office and wondered how those oppressing people would interact with the people they are leading when their tenure comes to an end.

“Democracy is under threat and President Hakainde Hichilema has to do something to make sure that this country is united politically. Because as we speak, things are not the way they are supposed to be,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lusambo said Zambia has very few politicians and added that they should not make the majority citizens suffer because of greed and ego.