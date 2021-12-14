DEMOCRACY UNDER THE NEW DAWN

Veteran Journalist, Swithin Haangala writes

Yesterday a group gathered outside the high court to offer support for some case that was going on in the courts.

They were dressed in vitenges and freely singing songs of solidarity for their political party.

I waited for another group that would come and cause mayhem and disrupt that gathering and all hell would break loose.

Nothing happened. Instead, another smaller familiar group of men in suits joined them and started addressing them about the rule of law and governance.

Rule of law and governance? Had they obtained a permit for this gathering? Where were the police with teargas and horses and batons? Where was that guy who would threaten to break the bones of those who would dare protest against the government?

How about their leader who threatened to arrest this “incorrigible” individual as soon as he was re-elected? How about the one who ordered us to stay at home or face the full wrath of the police if we were to venture outside our homes.

This was Zambia only a few months ago and today they are enjoying their freedoms with binoculars hanging around their necks. God bless Zambia.