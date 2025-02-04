Democratic Alliance refutes Trump’s claims on South Africa’s Expropriation Act

DA refutes Trump’s claims on South Africa’s Expropriation Act



The Democratic Alliance (DA), has strongly opposed President Donald Trump’s concerns about the Expropriation Act.



Trump criticized the law, claiming it could lead to land confiscation without compensation.



The DA, led by John Steenhuisen, has refuted these claims, arguing that the Expropriation Act is not a tool for arbitrary land seizures.



Instead, the DA asserts that the Act aims to address historical land imbalances and is designed to ensure fair land access for public purposes.



The party believes that Trump’s view misrepresents the intentions behind the law.