Democratic Space In Zambia Not Shrinking- Spuki Mulemwa

DEMOCRATIC SPACE IN ZAMBIA NOT SHRINKING

7/8/23

The insinuations by some section of society claiming that the democratic space in Zambia is shrinking is not true, given the facts on the ground.

It’s gratifying to note that citizens are free to associate and express themselves using print and electronic media as well as word of mouth, as is the case now.

It’s therefore unfortunate that the same disgruntled elements spreading falsehoods about shrinking democratic space in Zambia, are ever on social media platforms expressing their views on issues affecting the nation without harassment from law enforcement agencies.

However, we have noted with dismay how the Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, is being ridiculed and disparaged using unpalatable language on a daily basis by his critics, yet none of those with divergent views have been arrested.

So, where is the claim of shrinking democratic space in Zambia coming from in view of the foregoing?

Zambians will recall that before the removal of the ‘defamation of the President’ clause from the penal code, citizens didn’t have the freedom of expression as is the case today.

It’s for these reasons, we are urging Zambians across the political divide not to be swayed by a clique of disgruntled elements bent of sowing seeds of discontent and hatred in the nation, through falsehoods of shrinking democratic space in Zambia.

Statement issued by:

Social Justice and Human Rights Defender

Spuki Mulemwa.