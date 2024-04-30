OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTIES TO SOME EXTENT ARE RIGHT

…..to asseverate that democratic space is shrinking under the UPND led Administration, says Miyanda

Lusaka… Tuesday,

30th April, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

Governance Expert and Human Rights Advocate Wesley Miyanda says the opposition political parties are right to some extent to asseverate that democratic space is shrinking under the UPND led Administration.

Mr Miyanda said government is using public institutions such as Zambia Police to stop the opposition from having any form of public gatherings due to national security.

He charged that their claims are emanating from the fact that the UPND leaders themselves are busy conducting rallies across the country.

Mr Miyanda noted that as long as opposition political parties are restricted to have public meetings, the alleged shrinking of democratic space and violation of citizens’ rights will still continue.

“We feel there is urgent need to review the Public Order Act to disallow the political monopoly by the ruling party. Nonetheless, the issue at hand is in twofold because it takes two people to tangle. The country is gripped with a lot of social, political and economic challenges such that people’s expectations are too high. Once given wrong information about the current situation, then it will automatically turn out to be something else. Hence we urge the opposition to put their house in order and learn to refine their message to the people,” he stated.

“We need issue based politics. The toxic politics and divisive language being employed by the opposition are not healthy for the nation. Government has a responsibility to maintain law and order so as to protect the lives of citizens. There is urgent need for the opposition to tone down and learn to provide credible checks and balances with alternatives or solutions to people’s challenges. We can not allow lawlessness in the name of creating or expanding democratic space for the opposition who are busy downplaying whatever Government is doing for the people.”

