Democratic Space Shrinking Under UPND – Archbishop Mpundu

DEMOCRATIC SPACE SHRINKING UNDER UPND – MPUNDU
By Michael Nyumbu
RETIRED Lusaka Arch Diocese Catholic Bishop, Telesphore Mpundu, has expressed sadness at what he notes as a shrinking democratic space in the country since the new administration assumed office in August, 2021.
Mpundu tells Byta FM Zambia News that opposition political leaders are now failing to offer consistent checks and balances to government on anything for fear that State Police and other Investigative wings will be unleashed on them.
Mpundu, who is also Chairperson for Our Civic Duty Association – OCIDA says his organisation is displeased on how human rights are violated under the United Party for National Development – UPND leadership.
The Bishop Emeritus also believes that in a democracy, every citizen has a right to speech, association and assembly in any given matured democracy.
The Clergyman has since urged the New Dawn Administration to have a listening ear whenever Civil Society Organizations, Political leaders or mere citizens express their view on governance issues if they are to last long in power.
Zambia recently recorded a decline on the Global Peace Index (GPI), with indicators of incarceration rates and perceptions of criminality, as well as political intolerance, contributing to the development.
Bishop be objective in your critic. What checks and balances are the opposition offering?
There is a difference between factual assertions and empty rethoric.
Do you tell me walking out of parliament is the kind of protest that we should expect from a raional mature leadership? Nixon Chilangwa broke the law. Those vested to enforce the law are doing their job.
Parliament has a set of decorum and rules. Surely, if we are to rest our leaders. They need to be held to a higher standard in their conduct. Are we not all equal before the law? Would any other person facing contempt charges be accorded the same reprieve that Lumizi MP got?
Should convicts be allowed to represent us? While morals are relative. We honestly need to stand for something or else we will fall for anything as PF did when MCS died and had to settle the kind of leadership that has brought us here today.
Our media needs to pick the articles they choose to feed us. The kind of dribble we are subject to is sad. And we honestly need to do better. Not everything Tayali, Mwamba, Mundubile and Nakachinda utter is news worthy. As editors, it reflects on you.
Always on negative Upnd press singers. You want people to support Ipnd even if they are doing wrong things. Shame
And he calls himself a bishop with lies written on his face
What is the yard stick this guy is using when he talks about this shrinkage, and where was this chap living 2 years ago for him to talk about this? Let’s be factual and objective as we talk about national issues than being narrow minded. I see selfishness written all over this chap.
Awe I think PF were more brutal mwe.Is arresting or questioning political criminals now a shrinkage of democracy??
Let them answer we are all equal before the law.
Perhaps I can also start with the same question which Chishimba has asked, what criteria does the Archbishop use when he comes up with these arguments? We are asking because the democratic space in Zambia has never been better than it is now. Contrary to what he is saying, the democratic space has actually expanded instead of shrinking as it is rightly observed by the British High Commissioner, Mr. Wooley. The new dawn Government is already very advanced in implementing the promised Judicial reforms by scrapping of the death penalty, defamation of the president, the famous PoA etc. The government has gone further in improving the horrible conditions in our correctional service facilities by providing mattresses and the accompanying beddings. Records show that there were more arrests than releases while under UPND, there are more releases than arrests. So it is not true that opposition political leaders are now failing to offer consistent checks and balances to government on anything for fear that State Police and other Investigative wings will be unleashed on them. The path for the Government is very clear, it is simply following up people who have been involved in money laundering, in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime and those who served in government and are suspected to have looted the treasury. So people who are being arrested like in the recent past have nothing to do with offering consistent checks and balances to the government, they can just be classified as criminals. For example, some were arrested on suspicion of publishing seditious materials and forging of letters and the President’s signature. Others were found with dangerous substances which are used in terrorism. Can the government tolerate all these people just for the sake of maintaining a wide democratic space which has never been than this before? For example; Hon Nixon Chilangwa said HH is a cow, he said that we voters voted for a cow, but he was not arrested. Nakachinda said HH met some Judges in the night at Community House but later he admitted that it was a lie and no one arrested him. Hon Munir Zulu said the people of Lumezi are more intelligent than the people of Bweengwa and he was not arrested. When the President left for Russia-Ukraine on a mediation mission, Fred M’membe said HH had left instructions with the Police to arrest him, but no one arrested him. Few days ago, Nakachinda alarmed the nation and said the former first lady was to be arrested on Tuesday. We waited for the events to unfold, but nothing happened, I don’t know if she was picked secretly. Someone says Ministers of Infrastructure and of Transport received bribes, he is taken to Court, fails to prove the allegations. When you look at all these issues, where are the checks and balances here? Some of these people are just a political nuisance as Laura Miti would describe them, who have nothing to offer to this country. They are always bent on scandalizing the government, hoping for HH and his team to fail so that they can bounce back. But some genuine opposition leaders like Dr. Nevers Mumba, Judith Kabemba, Highvie Hamududu, Chishala Kateka are living peacefully, practicing their politics with respect and integrity. Who has ever attempted to arrest them and for what?