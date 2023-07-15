Democratic Space Shrinking Under UPND – Archbishop Mpundu

DEMOCRATIC SPACE SHRINKING UNDER UPND – MPUNDU

By Michael Nyumbu

RETIRED Lusaka Arch Diocese Catholic Bishop, Telesphore Mpundu, has expressed sadness at what he notes as a shrinking democratic space in the country since the new administration assumed office in August, 2021.

Mpundu tells Byta FM Zambia News that opposition political leaders are now failing to offer consistent checks and balances to government on anything for fear that State Police and other Investigative wings will be unleashed on them.

Mpundu, who is also Chairperson for Our Civic Duty Association – OCIDA says his organisation is displeased on how human rights are violated under the United Party for National Development – UPND leadership.

The Bishop Emeritus also believes that in a democracy, every citizen has a right to speech, association and assembly in any given matured democracy.

The Clergyman has since urged the New Dawn Administration to have a listening ear whenever Civil Society Organizations, Political leaders or mere citizens express their view on governance issues if they are to last long in power.

Zambia recently recorded a decline on the Global Peace Index (GPI), with indicators of incarceration rates and perceptions of criminality, as well as political intolerance, contributing to the development.

