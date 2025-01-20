Democrats handed fresh advice on how to make Trump’s life miserable

According to one columnist, Democrats have nothing to fear in the future with Donald Trump unable to run again in 2028 and, therefore, they should bedevil him at every turn and make the next four years unbearable for him.

In a column with the none-too-subtle headline of “Shove the Presidency Down Trump’s Throat,” Jason Linkins of The New Republic suggests heaping problems on the president-elect to the point where they “Wake him up early and keep him up late.”

Pointing out that Trump’s extremist agenda precludes any reason to call for national “unity,” Linkins wrote, “Rather than exert so much energy trying to thrust Trump out of the presidency, liberals would be well served to spend their time thrusting the presidency upon Donald Trump. Instead of searching for illusory quick fixes for the existence of the Trump administration, start demanding the Trump administration fix everything quickly.”

According to the columnist, Trump proved in his first term that he doesn’t handle stress well, fumbling every crisis, and that Democrats should make him a punching bag for everything happening in the country that is headed south.

“They [Democrats] need to raise a hue and cry over everything under the sun that’s broken, dysfunctional, or trending in the wrong direction; pile line items on Trump’s to-do list,” he wrote before suggesting, “Every day, get in front of cable news cameras and reporters’ notepads with a new problem for Trump to solve and fresh complaints about the work not done.”

“It’s always been something of a mystery why someone who was making it in America as an idle rich celebrity a–shole abruptly changed course and decided that what he really wanted to do with his life was to become responsible for an entire nation and its problems,” he wrote and added Trump should be spending his golden years enjoying life.

“In this universe, liberals would do well to find creative ways to make Trump regret his choices,” he advised.