Democrats shamed as even Steve Bannon is doing more to fight Elon Musk

Anti-Trump conservative Mona Charen on Monday continued her efforts to try to whip elected Democrats into shape when it comes to opposing the incoming Trump administration.

In an interview with The New Republic’s Greg Sargent, Charen expressed astonishment that even right-wing Trump ally Steve Bannon has seemingly done more to fight against the influence of X owner Elon Musk than most elected Democrats.

“Where are the Democrats who are calling upon Trump and others within the Republican Party to denounce Musk for his open promotion of… reactionary movements in Europe, even fascist movements,” she said. “They’ve been oddly quiescent. And then, of all people, Steve Bannon comes out and he’s going at it hammer-and-tong. He’s accusing [Musk] of also racism, which I didn’t see coming.”

Charen went on to dissect the roots of the feud between Musk and Bannon, which revolves around issuing work visas to foreign nationals to work in Silicon Valley.

Musk in particular has drawn fire from Bannon and others in the MAGA movement for describing critics of this policy as “r—–ed” people who should get “f—ed in the face.”

She said that Democrats should be trying to “exploit” fissures within the MAGA movement at this time and she again expressed amazement that Bannon is doing more than Democrats to highlight Musk’s relationship with the Chinese Communist Party.

“Bannon has pointed that out, he never criticizes the CCP,” she said. “And here’s another fissure. The fact is that people imagine that Trump is going to be this really tough-on-China guy, and he’s going to bring these jobs back and punish the Chinese. Well, if his co-president is somebody who is entwined with the Chinese economy and whose money depends upon it, as it does in Musk’s case, that’s another fissure that should be exploited.”