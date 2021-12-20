By Chileshe Mwango

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Garry Nkombo has reiterated that government will go ahead with the demolishing of structures illegally constructed in forest 27 which is Lusaka’s water recharged area.

Speaking when he launched the Urban Planning and Housing Observatory Symposium in Lusaka today, Mr. Nkombo said members of the general public ignored laws and regulations that guide settlements.

Mr. Nkombo states that in an effort to bring sanity in the country, government will demolish all structures built on undesignated land and does not care if the decision makes the new dawn administration unpopular as it wants to ensure the right thing is done.

He has challenged all local authorities to ensure all developments taking place in their jurisdictions conform to the stipulated guidelines so that those found breaking the law are punished.

Meanwhile Civic Forum on Housing and Habitat Executive Director Grace Mtonga says the observatory launched today will ensure citizens equally have a role to play and enhance upward and downward accountability.

Ms. Mtonga says development plans made in the past excluded citizens hence the coming up of this new initiative which seeks to ensure all citizens all citizens are brought together.

The urban planning and housing observatory is a wholistic approach which will provide an interface among citizens, service providers and government and aims at ensuring inclusive development through assessing whether problems are policy based or failure by the service provider’s systems in the provision of services.

PHOENIX NEWS