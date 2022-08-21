DEMOLISHING PEOPLE’S HOUSES IS HEARTLESS.

The idea of waiting for someone to build and then you go and demolish their houses is not only foolishness but being heartless.

Lets start with the structure of a local authority.

A local authority has all the departments from those that awards plots to those that approves building permision to those that inspects any construction going on.If the argument is that the structures we demolish are built illegally,the question is where were the building inspectorate department when these building were being built??

There many cases I’m dealing with eveb here n my constituency,where people were allocated land by our council and the ministry of land gives a go ahead suddenly another claimant comes with an oder to demolish and people’s hard earned money is destroyed just like that and the council and ministry of lands fails to take ownership and compensate the victims.

This madness must be brought to an end and we can not allow people’s lives to be destroyed in the manner we have been doing over time.Its high time we looked at this issue and found a way forward.

The ministry of local government and the ministry of lands must start speaking to each other over land allocations .There’s been a lot of nuisance committed in the name of the two not comparing notes when it comes to land allocations,that is not acceptable anymore and it must be stopped.

These things have been happening for years yet we don’t seem to change the way we are doing things.

My heart goes to the people of chingola whose houses were demolished and my heart goes to the mayor of chingola whose porperty got destroyed in retariation for he or she is innocent and the punishment was uncalled for .

BINWELL MPUNDU

NKANA MP

UMWINA NKANA