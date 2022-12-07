Dependant boyfriend sets girlfriend’s house on fire after dispute

A Mpongwe woman will have to restart the process of buying household goods after her 41 year old boyfriend she used to keep burnt her house to ashes after a dispute.

Maureen Mwendela 45, a resident of Mwendela village, had her house set ablaze by Fortunatious Mumba.

Household goods which included sofas, a bed, a mattress, a Television set, beddings and others, altogether valued at K32,950 were burnt to smithereens.

The incident happened two days ago around 20:00 hours after the couple had a dispute which caused Maureen to leave her house because Mumba was disturbing her sleep as he was intoxicated.

It is reported that the boyfriend started living with the girlfriend five months ago.

After leaving her house, the victim informed her sister Judith Mwendela who stays in the neighborhood that she was going to seek refuge at her brother’s house within Mpongwe and she left.

However, around 03:00 hours, Judith’s sleep was cut short as she was awakened by unusual sounds coming outside her house.

When she went outside, she found her sister’s house on fire.

With the help of neighbours, they managed to put out the fire but the damage had already been done.

Police visited the crime scene and confirmed the matter and the suspect was later apprehended.

Mumba is set to appear in court soon.

Moses Makwaya

Kalemba