DEPUTY HEAD-TEACHER ARRESTED FOR MISAPPROPRIATING SOCIAL CASH TRANSFER FUNDS VIA GAMBLING



Sylvester Malumani, the Deputy Head-teacher of Manuka Primary School in Choma District, has been arrested for gambling K28,000 belonging to beneficiaries of the Social Cash Transfer.



Malumani, 50, was engaged in October 2024 by the Department of Social Welfare in Choma as an Agent and Pay-point Manager for beneficiaries in Manuka and Mwanancheu.



The development was revealed on 19th January 2025, by District Social Welfare Officer Kazembe Zyambo, who reported Malumani for theft at Choma Central Police.





Southern Province Deputy Commissioner of Police Moono Namalongo noted in a statement that the money was misappropriated between 8th and 18th January 2025.



Namalongo explained that Malumani was given the money on 8th January 2025 to distribute to 27 vulnerable people by Zyambo, who was scheduled to attend a workshop in Mulungushi.





Five days later, while away, Zyambo received a phone call from Mercy Mujery informing him that beneficiaries in Manuka and Mwanancheu had not received their money.



Malumani was summoned to the Police, and during an interrogation, he revealed that he had a lot of debt.





Upon receiving the money, he decided to multiply it by playing an online game known as Aviator but ended up losing the bet.



He has since been detained in police custody.