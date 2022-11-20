Deputy Inspector General of Police Arrive In Katete

DIG BOSS ARRIVE IN KATETE.

Deputy Inspector General of Police In-Charge of Operations Milner Muyambango arrives in Katete with a team of Police officers from Lusaka.

More Police officers have been deployed to Katete in order to restore law and order in Chieftainess Kawaza’s area, where nine (9) Police officers were badly beaten yesterday, leaving three (3) in critical condition at St. Francis Hospital.

A Police vehicle was also burnt by irate villagers who were upset after seeing murder suspects roaming around after being released by Police.