Deputy Minister Raj Modi Takes Over Choppies Zimbabwe in Major Retail Shake-Up

Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Raj Modi, has announced that his retail chain, Sai Mart, will take over Choppies Zimbabwe outlets starting January 1, 2025.

This move comes after Choppies decided to exit the Zimbabwean market as part of its strategy to streamline operations and boost profitability. Sai Mart, which currently runs six branches in Bulawayo, will rebrand the Choppies outlets under its name.

Speaking during a media briefing in Bulawayo, Modi shared the news but did not clarify whether the acquisition includes all 30 Choppies outlets across the country or just those in Bulawayo.

“As of January 1, 2025, we will take over Choppies Zimbabwe outlets, and they will be rebranded as Sai Mart,” he said.

Choppies entered Zimbabwe’s retail space in 2013, taking over several Spar stores, and later expanded by opening a distribution center. Operating under its subsidiary Nanavac (Pty) Ltd, the retailer currently has 30 outlets nationwide.

However, in November, Choppies announced its intention to sell its Zimbabwean operations, citing challenges in adapting to shifting consumer trends. A press statement from the board of directors revealed that the company had entered negotiations to sell Nanavac’s business operations for cash, subject to regulatory approvals.

The decision aligns with Choppies’ strategic focus on maintaining profitability in its retail operations.

premier

The retailer has struggled with declining foot traffic in recent years as more Zimbabweans turn to the informal retail sector. According to market data, formal retail outlets have seen a 30% drop in customers over the past two years.