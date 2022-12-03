DEPUTY SECRETARY TO CABINET OLIVER KALABO WANTS PROSECUTION OF GULF STREAM JET G-650 PROCUREMENT TEAM

By Chileshe Mwango

Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Oliver Kalabo says government looks forward to the prosecution of people behind the procurement and upgrade of the Gulf Stream Jet G-650 for their involvement in corrupt practices.

Dr. Kalabo says government has facts about who was involved in the procurement of the jet and waits to see where the $190 Million spent on the transaction was taken so that it can be recovered and repaid where it was borrowed from.

He says suggesting that the said aircraft be kept as opposed to selling it is accepting corruption, which the incumbent government can never be part of as it aims to ensure a clean governance system.

The Gulf Stream G-650 aircraft was acquired by the Zambia Airforce-ZAF- through the Ministry of Defence at a total cost of $190 million which government argues was about $60 million.

President Hakainde Hichilema has since announced that the process of selling the aircraft has started.