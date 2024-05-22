Derek Chauvin, the disgraced police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd is now facing new troubling lawsuit from a woman who accused him of using excessive force on her during a January 2020 incident.

The woman named Patricia “Patty” Dawn Welch Day claims Chauvin and Ellen Jensen, another Minneapolis police officer, violently yanked” her from her vehicle without justification and threw her to the ground. She said this made her fracture her tooth, injure her arm and shoulder, and sustain other injuries all before being handcuffed.

Former policeman Derek Chauvin sued for $9 million for allegedly using George Floyd move on a woman

She further claimed that Chauvin then pressed his knee into her back while she was restrained, comparing it to what “he would later do to snuff the life out of George Floyd.” She said Jensen failed to intervene during Chauvin’s use of force.

Patricia also alleged that when she went after the Minneapolis Police Department, claiming there was body cam video to back up her claims, they ignored it, allowing the cops to go on unchecked.

She is now seeking $9 million from both Chauvin and Jensen, in addition to the MPD, for compensatory damages, as well as an unspecified amount for punitive damages.

Chauvin is currently serving more than 22 years in prison after his 2021 conviction for second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. That same year, Chauvin took a plea deal on a separate federal charge of violating GF’s civil rights being sentenced to another 21 years in prison. The sentences are running concurrently.