DeSantis intends to gather funds in Florida and Texas for Trump

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is going to help raise funds for former President Donald Trump in the next few weeks. He made a promise to do this when he met with Trump last month. This shows that DeSantis wants to support Trump’s potential run for president in 2024. Two people who know about this confirmed it.

The people didn’t want to give their names because the details are not final yet and plans might change in the next few weeks. However, DeSantis is contacting people who give money while his finance team is working fast to plan a schedule that would involve visits to Florida and Texas.

DeSantis is trying to make peace with Trump after months of arguing. Trump used to make fun of DeSantis, but now they are trying to work together. The progress also shows that DeSantis is trying to use his successful fundraising skills to help him if he decides to run for president in 2028. This could be helpful if Trump can’t run again because of term limits.

Roy Bailey, a Dallas investor who helped raise money for DeSantis during his presidential campaign, said he believes other supporters and donors will also follow DeSantis’s lead. “We will be looking at the people who gave money to DeSantis in the past but haven’t given money to President Trump. ” We will try to get donations from those people for him. “That will make a lot of money. ”

DeSantis, who was thought to be a strong candidate to compete against Trump, raised over $183 million for his Republican presidential campaign, but he did not win. The super PAC Never Back Down raised over US$145 million, which is a lot of money and they could collect as much as they wanted. DeSantis collected over $200 million for his 2022 campaign in Florida.

“We are putting effort into raising money to support President Trump and other Republicans running for office,” said Taryn Fenske, spokesperson for DeSantis, in a text to The Associated Press.