DESPERATE CHIRUNDU WOMAN NABBED FOR STEALING ONE MONTH OLD BABY BOY

Chirundu ~ Sun, 8 May 2022

Police in Chirundu have arrested a 26 year old woman for stealing a one month old male child.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga named the suspect as Jacqueline Katema, a spinster of Kadango area in Chirundu of Chiawa Village in Chiawa Chiefdom.

“Brief facts for the matter are that Chirundu police received a report of child stealing on May 5, 2022 at 20:30 hours from F/Christine Shabongwe aged 28 of Nakakuyu Village within Chirundu town who reported that her one month old male child was stolen by a woman she only described as tall, slim with a beard and a black spot in the right eye. This occurred on May 5, 2022 around 19:00 hours at Nakakuyu village. She further stated that the suspect appeared to be heavily pregnant when she came at her house on May 4, 2022 around 14:00 hours,” Mr Hamoonga stated.

He stated that the stranger then told her she was a police officer and was looking for a lady with a newborn baby.

Mr Hamoonga stated that she left and came back on May 5, 2022 around 18:00 hours and pretended to be very tired.

“The mother to the missing child went to a nearby shop to buy Mealie Meal. She left the stranger at her house with her two children aged Five and Seven while the missing child was inside her house. Ten minutes later when she came back she found her gone with the child. The stranger managed to elude the search party and ran away. Police instituted investigations and the suspect was apprehended on May 6, 2022 after she had taken the child to the Chirundu hospital on advice from her parents after she had pretended to have given birth. This was after hospital authorities became suspicious and alerted the police. The suspect is detained in police custody and will appear in court soon,” Mr Hamoonga stated.