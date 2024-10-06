DETAILS WHY ZAMBIA HAS SUSPENDED KENYAN AIRWAYS FLIGHTS

In a growing aviation standoff between Zambia and Kenya, the Zambian Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced the suspension of all Kenya Airways flights into Zambia, effective from 21:59 UTC on October 8, 2024. The suspension stems from a prolonged dispute between the two nations regarding flight permits for Zambia Airways (2014) Limited.

The dispute began when Zambia Airways sought approval from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) to operate scheduled flights from Lusaka, Zambia, to Nairobi, Kenya. While KCAA granted Zambia Airways a Foreign Operators Permit, they denied authorisation for the airline to use a wet-leased B737-700 aircraft on the Nairobi route.

Despite several appeals from Zambia, KCAA has remained firm in its decision. The Zambian Ministry of Transport and Logistics made multiple attempts to resolve the issue, including sending a letter on July 26, 2024, to Kenya’s Minister of Transport. To date, the Kenyan authorities have not responded.

In a further effort to resolve the matter, Zambian officials held a meeting on September 12, 2024, with Kenya’s Acting High Commissioner to Zambia. During this meeting, Zambia submitted all the necessary documentation related to the issue. Despite assurances from the Kenyan side that feedback would be provided, no resolution has been reached.

On October 1, 2024, Zambian CAA officials reached out to KCAA via email and WhatsApp to discuss the situation but received no response. In light of the continued lack of reciprocity and engagement, Zambia has taken the step to suspend Kenya Airways’ operations into Zambia.

The suspension is expected to impact Kenya Airways flights into Lusaka until the two nations can find a resolution to the ongoing dispute.

The letter formalising the suspension was signed by Capt. Derrick F. Lueembe, Director General of the Zambian Civil Aviation Authority. Despite the diplomatic channels being engaged, the situation remains unresolved as of now.

This suspension may strain relations between the two countries in the aviation sector and could impact travel and business links between Zambia and Kenya unless further negotiations take place.

TS