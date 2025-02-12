DETAINED CHANDA NONDE FACES FORMAL ARREST AS HE IMPLICATES A SENIOR PF FIGURE, STATE HOUSE AIDE



By KBN TV Reporter



PF sympathizer Chanda Nonde who is in Police custody at a safe house for ongoing investigations, is likely to be arrested formally today, Police sources have told KBN TV.



Police sources close to the investigation disclosed to KBN TV that Nonde was arrested for being suspected of being an admin of an infamous page called Munyaule which is critical of the Government.



Police sources say during the interrogation, Nonde has implicated a very senior PF Member of Parliament who is alleged to be the funder of the Munyaule project.



A State House aide is also another victim that Nonde has implicated to be the source of some of the information published on Munyaule.



Recently, the Zambia Police Service confirmed the arrest of Nonde, allaying public fears and allegations that he was abducted.



Confirming the development in a statement, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said Nonde has been lawfully arrested for hate speech contrary to Section 65 of the Cyber Security and Crimes Act of 2021.



He was also cited for harassment utilizing means of electronic communication contrary to Section 69 of the Cyber Security and Crimes Act of 2021, as well as the publication of false information contrary to Section 54 of the same law.



Meanwhile, a top Government official has instructed Police to investigate who is feeding KBN TV with information.