DETAINED UGANDAN POLITICIAN’S WIFE CONDEMNS BAN ON CHRISTMAS DAY VISIT



The wife of detained Ugandan opposition politician Kizza Besigye has denounced as “cruel and inhumane” a ban on prisoners receiving visitors on Christmas Day.





Besigye, 68, has been charged in a military court with possession of pistols and attempting to purchase weapons abroad, which he denies. His trial has been delayed until next month.





Prison authorities say that as part of measures to prevent “potential security lapses”, inmates would not be allowed visitors for seven days, starting on Christmas Eve.





Besigye’s wife Winnie Byanyima, the head of the UN’s organisation to tackle HIV and Aids, said she planned to camp outside the Luzira Prison so that she could see her husband and give him food on Christmas Day.





She told the BBC her husband remains “strong and persevering” in a “tiny little room” behind six prison gates, but she was worried that he could be “harmed”.



“I’m not leaving Besigye’s food at the gate [as directed]. I will go there and see my husband because I don’t trust them with him even for a single day,” Ms Byanyima said.





“Maybe I will take a tent and sleep there… if that’s what they want,” she added.



Besigye has contested and lost four presidential elections against President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986.





But the veteran opposition politician has been less active in politics in recent years, and did not contest the 2021 election.





Besigye, however, returned to the headlines last month after he was dramatically abducted while visiting Kenya and forcibly taken to Uganda.





He was then charged along with an aide, Obeid Lutale. He, too, has denied the charges. (BBC News)