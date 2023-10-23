Detroit synagogue president fatally stabbed in park close to her home

The President of a synagogue in the US city of Detroit, Samantha Woll, was discovered killed with a knife in a park close to where she lived.

The police went to Lafayette Park after receiving a call. They found a person who was not responsive, but they think she was actually killed at her house.

They looked for the killer in the area with dogs, but they don’t know who did it or why.

Officials praised Ms. Woll as an amazing and influential young leader in Detroit.

Michigan State Attorney General Dana Nessel said on X that she was “very surprised and scared to hear about Sam’s extremely violent murder”.

The governor, Gretchen Whitmer, called the murder a very violent and cruel crime.

“She was like a shining light, a leading figure in her community who worked hard to improve Michigan,” she said in a statement.

Sam Dubin, who works for the Jewish Community Relations Council, told the BBC’s US partner CBS that Ms Woll always had a very big smile on her face.

“He said that when you talked to Sam, you were able to forget about all the silly things happening in the world for a little while. ”

The police said they would give more details on Sunday, but they told everyone not to jump to conclusions until they had all the facts.