DIALOGUE, CONSENSUS: VITAL INGREDIENTS FOR ZAMBIA’S ATTAINMENT OF DURABLE CONSTITUTION – PROF MUMA NDULO

DIALOGUE, CONSENSUS: VITAL INGREDIENTS FOR ZAMBIA’S ATTAINMENT OF DURABLE CONSTITUTION – PROF NDULO

New York, Sunday (May 12, 2024)

MEDIA STATEMENT

USA-based Zambian Constitutional Making Expert, Professor Muna Ndulo, says the current environment in Zambia is not conducive to dialogue over the development of a durable Constitution.

Prof. Ndulo recalls that constitutions inherited by former British colonies at independence were not fully democratic as they were negotiated settlements with Britain.

He observed that in the period between independence and the late 1980s, instead of democratizing the independence constitutions, government made several amendments to the document and instead concentrated power in the presidency, thereby making the constitutions even more undemocratic than they were at independence.

Prof. Ndulo cautioned, however, that the current atmosphere in Zambia is not suitable for negotiations because currently, the environment does not promote consensus building.

He said Zambia does not need any more Constitutional Commissions because there is a lot of information from previous Commissions allowing for Constitutional development.

The Constitution Specialist said Zambia cannot get a good Constitution agreement without agreeing on the process of Constitution Making.

Prof. Ndulo also stated that Zambia should realize the importance of expertise in the development of a durable Constitution.

The Professor said the issue of consulting stakeholders remains one of the challenges in the development of a durable Constitution in Zambia.

Prof. Ndulo said that as much as social and economic rights are important, Zambia should be careful because they do not guarantee development.

The Constitution Making Expert further warned Zambia to approach the issue of Proportional Representation with caution.

He said the Constitution must also be in plain language that is easy to understand.

Prof. Ndulo is further worried that Zambia has not paid attention to Article 79 in the current Constitution which seems to make it impossible to get rid of the current Constitution adding that there is no such provision anywhere else in the world.