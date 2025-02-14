DIAMOND TV APOLOGIZES TO VIEWERS AND THE PUBLIC OVER UNPALATABLE LANGUAGE USED BY WHY ME

DIAMOND TV APOLOGIZES TO VIEWERS AND THE PUBLIC OVER UNPALATABLE LANGUAGE USED DURING YESTERDAY’S BREAKFAST SHOW

At Diamond TV, we have always prided ourselves on upholding the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, and respect for the diverse cultures and values of our nation. This commitment forms the foundation of everything we do, and we deeply value the trust you place in us as your source of news, information, and entertainment.



This morning, we wish to address an incident that occurred during the Diamond Breakfast yesterday, which featured Mr. Francis Kapwepwe, mostly referred to as Why Me.



Regrettably, language that does not align with our professional standards was used on air. As a station, we failed to prevent this from happening and did not adequately address it during the broadcast. For this, we sincerely apologize to our viewers, the Independent Broadcasting Authority, and the wider Zambian community.



We take this matter very seriously. It is our responsibility to create a safe and respectful platform for discussion, and in this instance, we fell short of the journalistic standards we hold ourselves to. We acknowledge the need for better moderation and stricter guidelines to prevent such occurrences in the future.



As Diamond TV, we remain committed to promoting respectful dialogue and upholding Zambian cultural values. We assure you that this incident does not reflect our values, and we are taking every step to ensure it is not repeated.



Thank you for your understanding and continued support. Together, we strive to make Diamond TV a trusted platform that reflects the best of who we are as Zambians.



Once again, we sincerely apologize for the lapse and thank you for holding us accountable to the high standards

CREDIT : DIAMOND TV