DIANGAMO CONFIRMS MASEBO’S CORRUPTION

Minister of Health Silvia Masebo met TFM Holdings Executive Director, Mcebisi Mlonzi at her residence and was later hosted in South Africa.

Former Deputy Secretary to Cabinet, David Diangamo has disclosed.

Mlonzi has accused Masebo of soliciting for a bribe, and asking Mlonzi to buy a Mercedes G-Wagon for her son.

TFM was awarded a $100million snd the contract was signed in May 2022 to construct infectious diseases hospitals.

But the Anti-Corruption Commission will not touch this case despite the mounting evidence against the Minister.