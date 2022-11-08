DIANGAMO CONFIRMS MASEBO’S CORRUPTION
Minister of Health Silvia Masebo met TFM Holdings Executive Director, Mcebisi Mlonzi at her residence and was later hosted in South Africa.
Former Deputy Secretary to Cabinet, David Diangamo has disclosed.
Mlonzi has accused Masebo of soliciting for a bribe, and asking Mlonzi to buy a Mercedes G-Wagon for her son.
TFM was awarded a $100million snd the contract was signed in May 2022 to construct infectious diseases hospitals.
But the Anti-Corruption Commission will not touch this case despite the mounting evidence against the Minister.
Even all the sleeping dogs are waking up to join the band wagon of detractors. Why not wait for the day in Court to bring your evidence? Why have these idiots both for and against Masebo chosen to bring their stupid arguments to the public courts of the media and not wait for Courts to decide? Even the idiot writing the article without checking facts has already judged that nothing will come out of this case, when it is clear that some people have taken the matter to Court. What kind of idiots does this country hope to include to the already over written numbers in the book? STU PID IDI OTS.