Dickson Jere wonders what criteria was used for KKIA to win “Best Airport Award in Africa”

Congratulations KKIA

So, our Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) has won the “Best Airport Award in Africa”. I am not sure the criteria used but, anyway, it is Congratulations to the team! Actually, the new chairman of Zambia National Airport Corporation is a friend…well done!

But here are some points to note though.

1. Ever since this Airport was opened, the jet bridges have never been commissioned. Passengers walk on the tarmac to board planes. This must be addressed urgently.

2. After 14:30 hours, three planes almost landed at the same time, namely, Emirates, Qatar and South African Airways. The chaos that takes place at that airport just with these three planes is unbearable. Starting with immigration…(bigger space should be developed for passengers to sit and do the entry forms and medical entry requirements and verification process).

3. The initial design had plans for second runway. I am not sure why it was abandoned. A small aircraft jammed on runway means that all planes need to be diverted either to Harare or Ndola. It will be good to have an emergency landing lane.

But in terms of cleanliness, we are on top notch! We just need more lounges and duty free shops and some entertainment areas for travelling children!

Well done Team Zambia!