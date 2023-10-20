did govt recall Chellah Tukuta because of Seer 1’s threats? Or did it just happen? What a coincidence!

Chellah Tukuta Recalled:

‘Threats forces government to recall Chellah’

Government has recalled Chellah Tukuta from Brazil with immediate effect following Seer 1’s threats.

Few days ago Seer 1 promised to broadcast his displeasure over how the aforementioned recalled State Official is deemed to have been conducting himself by attacking members of public.

Chellah thought his intentions have been to defend those attacked by complainants who are apparently unhappy with him.

The question is did government recall Chellah because of Seer 1’s threats? Or did it just happen? What a coincidence!

In any case, whichever thought could be given, it appears the government is more reactive than proactive. Chellah shouldn’t have been recalled following See 1’s threats.

Topline Details