DID UKA AND PF CONSULT HON. JJ BANDA TO BEVIN THEIR SCRIPT?

You are entangled in a long-standing political strategy of undermining, which has placed you in an awkward and precarious position. It is time for a comprehensive political reset and a fresh beginning.

Due to greed, unrepentance, and mischievous behavior, you have mishandled the alleged JJ Banda abduction, resulting in a severe legal predicament. Coordination in your statements was lacking, leading to a substantial and messy legal situation.

Consult your learned lawyers, Makebi and Sakwiba, as they will confirm the severity of the mess you are in. To extricate yourselves, you must develop a coherent and credible narrative.

The significant error was allowing JJ Banda to speak. Now, any statement you make will be overshadowed by his testimony, which the prosecution will focus on.

PF, you are known for mafia-style politics, often ridiculing HH, who has never engaged in such tactics. You have a history of creating problems and later positioning yourselves as victims. If you did not ensure JJ Banda was part of this plan, your actions are indeed nefarious.

It is crucial to reassess your strategies and approach politics with integrity and coordination to navigate this challenging situation.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE

GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST/ANALYST