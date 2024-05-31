“Did you fall on your head or something?” Biden insults reporter who asked if he will hand over power to Kamala during second term

President Biden lashed out Wednesday, May 29, at a reporter who asked if he planned to complete a full second term or hand over power to Vice President Kamala Harris.

The President was at the at Philadelphia International Airport when he was asked the question by a reporter.

“Are you OK?” the 81-year-old president shouted in response to the reporter, pointing his finger at his head.

“Are you all right? You’re not hurt, are you?” Biden added, addressing the pool reporter who asked the question.

The reporter then asked if the president could “approach,” due to the difficulty in hearing the answer.

“I said, are you OK? Did you fall on your head or something?” Biden shouted again across the tarmac, drawing laughter from his entourage.

Republicans regularly argue that a vote for Biden is akin to voting for Harris to take over in the Oval Office, since Biden will be 86 even if he manages to complete a full term, and polls show most Americans are concerned about his ability to complete an eight-year presidency.

After the encounter, Biden took to X to call Kamala Harris a “historic vice president.”

He wrote: “Folks, if anyone is wondering whether your vote matters, remember this. Because Black Americans voted, I am president, Kamala Harris is a historic vice president, and Donald Trump is a loser.”

Watch the video below: