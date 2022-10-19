YOU CAN’T SERVE MEN BOILED EGGS!

DID YOU KNOW ? It’s forbidden to serve male Luvale elders full boiled eggs.

It’s considered an insult as it is believed that boiled eggs are used to indirectly depict testicles.

You are advised to either fry them or cut them in pieces when serving them to an elder.

If you are married to a Luvale man, please refrain from serving your male in-laws full boiled eggs, you will be labeled uncultured.

NOTE: This practice however, is not being followed much nowadays due to influence from the western world such that it’s almost not a big deal to serve Luvale elders full boiled eggs.

SOURCE: Likumbi lya mize traditional ceremony FB page