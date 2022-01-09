DID YOU KNOW THAT ADAMSON MUSHALA HAD 3 TYPES OF WITCHCRAFT.

1.INFUFYA- This type of witchcraft gave amnesia to the Northern Rhodesia Police each time they came across Mushala and they could only realise that they mate him when he had already vanished.

2.MUTOMBE TEMBWE – This was another type of witchcraft which Instilled fear in the community and made them believe that Mushala was omnipotent and was responsible for all the murders.

3.KAKUFYA – This type of witchcraft helped Mushala to disappear and appear in another district in no time.However It also gave him the audacity to think that his body was sacrosanct and it could never be taken down by any type of a bullet.

NOTE :This kind of history they will never teach you.