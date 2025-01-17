EEP President Chilufya Tayali writes:



GBM DID BUSINESS WITH GOVT EVEN BEFORE HE WAS MINISTER – SORRY HE GOT ONE WHEN HE WAS MINISTER

TBT: Did you know that GBM was the biggest local financer of Michael Chilufya Sata? He also poured a lot of money into the UPND campaigns such that I would not be surprised to hear that UNPD is the beneficiary of the money that has put GBM in prison today.



One thing we can all agree on is that GBM did not steal money from Govt; all he did was get a contract when he was a Minister, but he delivered compared to some of these people who delivered air.



I know people who got contracts but never delivered, yet they are now fraternizing with the UPND Govt. Some of them are even in Govt.

Anyway, I come in peace, I don’t want to fight now.

I am just feeling bad for my elder brother, who was so nice to me when all was well. So, excuse me if I continue lamenting for him.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!