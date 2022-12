DID YOU KNOW THAT LATE ARISTUTWA NGULUBE AKA TUTWA WAS A GOSPEL ARTISTE?

He released his debut album around 2002 titled Masuzyo Yane (My Troubles/Problems).

At the time he released the album, Mr.Ngulube was studying at the University of Zambia to become the renowned lawyer he was and later politician and Member of Parliament for Kabwe Central Constituency.

Eternal Rest Grant unto him oh Lord and let perpetual light shine unto him.