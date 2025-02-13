Did you tell Elias that those you were drinking with are ‘harmless’ because they’re gay, Lawyer asks Kidist



By Taonga Tembo

KIDIST Kifle has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that social media blogger Elias Musyani’s threats that he’d rape her and abduct her daughter terrify her to date.



And Kifle has told the court that she minimised her movements after Musyani made the threats.



But a defence lawyer has asked Kidist whether she told Musyani that nothing could happen between her and those she was drinking with because they’re gay.



This is in matter in which Musyani is facing two counts of harassment utilising means of electronic communication contrary to Section 69 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia…