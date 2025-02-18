Diddy Accused Of Drugging And Raping A Male Victim in New Lawsuit

Another complaint has been filed against embattled hip-hop rapper and business mogul Diddy, claiming that he drugged and raped a John Doe.

Attorney Tony Buzbee has filed a lawsuit in the New York County Supreme Court alleging that in 2022, an unidentified guy sexually assaulted Diddy.

According to the lawsuit, the incident happened in Los Angeles “outside of a popular nightclub,” where the male victim was performing on the street. Diddy reportedly invited John Doe, then a “young musician,” “to an exclusive A-list birthday party” at an unnamed private residence.

Combs reportedly offered John Doe a drink laced with a date rape drug there when he met Diddy, and he also allegedly made several promises about helping Doe land a big recording deal.

John Doe was “incapacitated from the drugs” and “forcefully” coerced into nonconsensual sexual activities “before being raped.” The lawsuit claims that Doe failed to disclose the incident because of Combs’ fame and influence and his astonishment and embarrassment.

A monetary award “for all physical injuries, emotional distress, psychological harm, anxiety, humiliation, physical and emotional pain and suffering, family and social disruption, and other harm, in an amount to be determined at trial” is what John Doe is aiming for in his jury trial request.

“As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false,” the legal team for Sean Combs said in a statement about the case.