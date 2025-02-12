Diddy Accused Of ‘Violent Sexual Assault’ On Male Singer In New Lawsuit

Diddy has once again been accused of sexual assault, this time in a new lawsuit filed by an anonymous male musician.

In the suit, the man, who was a street performer, claims that the mogul “used an employee of Bad Boy Records to lure [John] Doe, a musician, to a party with promises of a potential recording contract.”

It alleges that Diddy then “drugged and forcefully raped” the plaintiff.

The accuser, who is represented by Tony Buzbee, the attorney behind a large number of legal actions against Diddy, claims the incident occurred in Los Angeles in 2022.

He says that he was performing outside of a club when he “was approached by a man dressed in dark clothing and wearing sunglasses and a Bad Boy Records hat. The man complimented [him] on his talent and beautiful signing [sic] voice.”

The street performer claims that he was soon taken to a party hosted by Diddy, who made “numerous promises about helping [the man] secure a major recording contract.”

According to the lawsuit, Puffy then led the man “to a private room elsewhere in the house,” at which point he “noticed that he felt drowsy and slightly euphoric,” later realizing he had been drugged.

The suit then details the alleged assault: “Combs bluntly asked Plaintiff, ‘Have you ever sucked a dick before?’ Shocked, Doe said no, to which Combs responded, ‘You should try it,’ while pulling out his penis.”

It continues: “He grabbed Doe’s face and forcefully inserted his penis into Doe’s mouth. Doe felt trapped, and had become more incapacitated from the drugs Combs had given him.

“After orally raping Doe, Combs undressed him and assaulted him anally before leaving the room. Doe was left largely incapacitated on the edge of the bed.”

he lawsuit is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for what it describes as a “violent sexual assault.”

A representative for Diddy hit back at the allegations, saying: “Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially [sic] ridiculous or demonstrably false.

“Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”

Diddy, 55, is currently in jail awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution — all of which he has pleaded not guilty to.