Diddy Claims He’ll Beat Charges In Jail Call With Kanye West: ‘This Sh*t Is Sad’

Diddy is certain he will beat the charges against him and be a free man soon enough, and shared those sentiments during a recent phone call with Kanye West.

In a call between the pair obtained by The Shade Room, the embattled mogul pushed Ye to get back to having fun with music and thanked him for being the “only one” to check on both him and his kids while he’s behind bars.

“When I get out I want to see you fucking tear down the stadiums,” Puff said. “I need to see you back on that stage actually rapping and fucking performing and everything.”

Later in the call, he added, “This shit is fucking sad, n-gga. I’m Puff Daddy in jail. This shit is fucking sad as a muthafucka, b. The devil is a liar.

“When I get out and get that fucking freedom, whew! I am not caring about nothing but muthafuckin’ being happy and I want you to feel that. […] You be careful out there because they definitely trying to end us. They can’t do it and they ain’t gon’ do it. I’m gonna beat this shit and get next to you and we gon’ raise our families and become the kings that we supposed to be.”

Portions of the call were featured on a song Kanye West posted and then deleted on social media over the weekend called “Lonely Roads Still Go To Sunshine.”

The song also features guest vocals from Ye’s 11-year-old daughter North West, Diddy’s son Christian “King” Combs and Jasmine Williams, a singer who is apparently signed to Kanye’s Yeezy imprint.