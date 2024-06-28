Diddy Deletes All His Instagram Posts Amid Swirl Of Allegations

ean “Diddy” Combs is starting over on social media with a rather bizarre move of leaving his widely-followed Instagram page empty.

The music mogul has deleted every post from his 19.9 million-follower Instagram account during the week of June 16.

The wipeout includes a video in which he is seen apologizing for a 2016 footage that CNN released to the public which showed him physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

There’s no press release or statement as to what might have motivated Combs to delete his Instagram account content.

Nevertheless, his tweets published on X/Twitter, such as the one he sent in December 2023, that stated “Enough is enough” remain untouched.

The music mogul’s woes started last year when Ventura made allegations against him in a now-settled $30 million lawsuit which she alleged that the musician raped and sex trafficked her over an abusive 10-year period.

Combs, however, previously denied the allegations, with his attorney calling them “offensive and outrageous.”

The musician and business mogul has since been in the spotlight for the last several months after a series of claims by several women. These claims include sexual assault, abuse, rape, and human trafficking.

One such allegation came from producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones who alleged: “He regularly hosted “sex-trafficking parties” with underage women and illegal drugs.

These allegations resulted in his homes in Los Angeles and Miami being raided by federal Homeland Security Investigations agents in March.

In all the drama, a documentary is in the works about the allegations against him announced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

50 Cent posted on X, where he stated that his production company, G-Unit Film & Television, will produce the project for Netflix.

Diddy’s Instagram getting wiped clean comes only a couple of days after the Bad Boy founder returned to LA.