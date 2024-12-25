Diddy faces lawsuit from former employee over alleged ‘Wild King Nights’ sex parties

An ex-employee of Sean “Diddy” Combs has filed a lawsuit alleging he was coerced into arranging extravagant “Wild King Nights” sex parties and forced to engage in sexual acts to demonstrate his “loyalty” while the rapper observed.

Phillip Pines is suing the embattled music mogul for sexual battery, sexual harassment, and sex trafficking, claiming his job from 2019 to 2021 involved facilitating Combs’ alleged sexual activities, according to a TMZ report.

The lawsuit alleges Pines was tasked with organizing parties involving multiple women that sometimes lasted for days. His responsibilities reportedly included preparing hotel rooms with red lights, alcohol, marijuana, baby oil, towels, and illegal drugs. Pines also claimed he was responsible for cleaning up bodily fluids, disposing of sex toys and drugs, and leaving generous tips for hotel staff to appease them.

Pines further alleged that Combs tested his “loyalty” by forcing him to have sex with women while he watched, describing the treatment as degrading and dehumanizing.

In one instance, Pines claimed he was compelled to continue working with Combs even after the rapper contracted the pandemic in November 2020. Despite the diagnosis, the pair reportedly traveled to Turks and Caicos for Combs’ birthday, where another celebrity guest allegedly became infected. According to the lawsuit, Pines was instructed to stay silent when questioned about potential exposure.

Pines is seeking unspecified damages in the suit, which follows Combs’ September arrest on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, Combs has been denied bail three times as he awaits trial in May 2025.

In response to the latest lawsuit, Combs’ legal team told TMZ: “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”